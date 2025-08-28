Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UN Pledges USD600,000 in Aid to Pakistan Amid Monsoon Floods


2025-08-28 09:29:43
(MENAFN) The United Nations has pledged $600,000 to bolster Pakistan’s emergency response following the catastrophic 2025 monsoon season, a UN spokesperson announced Tuesday.

At a New York press briefing, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric revealed that heavy rainfall and flash floods over the last 10 days have claimed at least 400 lives and injured over 190 people nationwide, according to local officials. More than 20,000 individuals remain displaced due to the ongoing crisis.

Dujarric warned that Pakistan’s meteorological department anticipates a new monsoon system approaching, with intense rainfall expected to persist in the coming days.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) emphasized urgent needs among flood-impacted populations, including shelter, medical care, cash-for-work programs, hygiene supplies, clean drinking water, education, and protection services—with a special focus on women and girls.

"The authorities are leading the response with the support of the United Nations and local partners," Dujarric stressed.

Since the monsoon season began on June 26, Pakistan has reported a total of 802 deaths and over 1,000 injuries tied to the relentless floods and downpours, local sources confirmed.

