403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Pledges USD600,000 in Aid to Pakistan Amid Monsoon Floods
(MENAFN) The United Nations has pledged $600,000 to bolster Pakistan’s emergency response following the catastrophic 2025 monsoon season, a UN spokesperson announced Tuesday.
At a New York press briefing, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric revealed that heavy rainfall and flash floods over the last 10 days have claimed at least 400 lives and injured over 190 people nationwide, according to local officials. More than 20,000 individuals remain displaced due to the ongoing crisis.
Dujarric warned that Pakistan’s meteorological department anticipates a new monsoon system approaching, with intense rainfall expected to persist in the coming days.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) emphasized urgent needs among flood-impacted populations, including shelter, medical care, cash-for-work programs, hygiene supplies, clean drinking water, education, and protection services—with a special focus on women and girls.
"The authorities are leading the response with the support of the United Nations and local partners," Dujarric stressed.
Since the monsoon season began on June 26, Pakistan has reported a total of 802 deaths and over 1,000 injuries tied to the relentless floods and downpours, local sources confirmed.
At a New York press briefing, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric revealed that heavy rainfall and flash floods over the last 10 days have claimed at least 400 lives and injured over 190 people nationwide, according to local officials. More than 20,000 individuals remain displaced due to the ongoing crisis.
Dujarric warned that Pakistan’s meteorological department anticipates a new monsoon system approaching, with intense rainfall expected to persist in the coming days.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) emphasized urgent needs among flood-impacted populations, including shelter, medical care, cash-for-work programs, hygiene supplies, clean drinking water, education, and protection services—with a special focus on women and girls.
"The authorities are leading the response with the support of the United Nations and local partners," Dujarric stressed.
Since the monsoon season began on June 26, Pakistan has reported a total of 802 deaths and over 1,000 injuries tied to the relentless floods and downpours, local sources confirmed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Spycloud Launches Consumer Idlink Product To Empower Financial Institutions To Combat Fraud With Holistic Identity Intelligence
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- $MBG Token Supply Reduced By 4.86M In First Buyback And Burn By Multibank Group
- Superconducting Materials Market Size, Trends, Global Industry Overview, Growth And Forecast 2025-2033
- What Does The Europe Cryptocurrency Market Report Reveal For 2025?
- ROVR Releases Open Dataset To Power The Future Of Spatial AI, Robotics, And Autonomous Systems
CommentsNo comment