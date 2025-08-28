MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 28 AUG 2025 AT 16.00 PM CHANGES IN BOARD/MANAGEMENT/AUDITORS



Sasu Sihvonen appointed Oma Savings Bank's Chief Risk Officer and member of the management team

Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp) has appointed Sasu Sihvonen (M.Sc. in Accounting and Finance) Chief Risk Officer (CRO) and member of the management team. Sihvonen will start in his position on 1 September 2025. Sihvonen has over 25 years of experience in global financial services leadership in Europe and the United States. Prior to joining OmaSp, Sihvonen was Senior Advisor at EY since 2024. Previously, he worked for Nordea Funds Ltd as Chief Risk Officer in Helsinki in 2019–2024 and as Head of Risk Management in Nordea Bank in New York in 2017–2019. "Sasu's remarkable international experience convinced us. Sasu has designed and implemented extensive risk frameworks that, in addition to regulatory obligations, support sustainable growth and business transformation. We are very happy to have an experienced expert like Sasu among us," says Karri Alameri, CEO of OmaSp. "Integrating complex regulatory demands into risk processes empowers decision-making, enhances transparency, and future-proofs the business. I look forward to new tasks and cooperation with my colleagues at OmaSp”, says Sasu Sihvonen. The appointment is subject to the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority's approval of the fit and proper assessment concerning Sihvonen.



OmaSp is a solvent and profitable Finnish bank. About 600 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp's 48 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners' products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations. OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.