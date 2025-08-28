Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Salman Khan Aims To Recover ₹7.24 Crore In Unpaid Dues, Challenges NCLT Order

Salman Khan Aims To Recover ₹7.24 Crore In Unpaid Dues, Challenges NCLT Order


2025-08-28 09:01:23
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bollywood actor Salman Khan has appealed to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), challenging an NCLT order which dismissed his appeal claiming an unpaid amount of ₹7.24 crore from a company called Jerai Fitness, reported the news agency PTI.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

MENAFN28082025007365015876ID1109988689

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search