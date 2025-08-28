Guru Dutt's 'Pyaasa' And 'Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam' 4K Re-Release Extended In India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28 (ANI): Late director Guru Dutt's two iconic films 'Pyaasa' and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam' are currently being screened in a 4K-restored version at PVR theatres across India after being re-released two weeks ago. Following the overwhelming success of the re-release of 4K-restored Guru Dutt classics 'Baaz', 'Pyaasa', 'Mr. & Mrs. 55', 'Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam', 'Aar Paar', and 'Chaudhvin Ka Chand', as part of his centenary celebrations two weeks ago, Ultra Media & Entertainment is continuing to screen two of his most iconic titles, 'Pyaasa' and 'Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam', in PVR theatres across India due to high audience demand films, restored in 4K by NFDC-NFAI, drew exceptional response during their special centenary showcase, reaffirming the lasting relevance of Guru Dutt's artistry and the golden era of Indian cinema extended theatrical run ensures that more audiences across India can witness these masterpieces in their cinematic glory on the continued screenings, Sushil kumar Agrawal, MD & CEO, Ultra Media & Entertainment, said, "The centenary celebrations demonstrated just how timeless Guru Dutt's films remain. The demand to keep Pyaasa and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam in theatres highlights their emotional and cultural resonance across generations. Experiencing these classics in pristine 4K on the big screen is the finest way to honour his cinematic genius." Widely regarded as two of the greatest works of Indian cinema, 'Pyaasa' is a lyrical reflection on love, art, and disillusionment in post-independence India. It was written, directed and produced by Guru Dutt. Apart from Guru Dutt, the film also starred Mala Sinha and Waheeda Rehman in the lead roles. As for 'Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam', the film is renowned for its unforgettable performances, led by Meena Kumari. It remains a haunting exploration of decline, loneliness, and longing. Both films are regularly featured among the finest cinematic works globally, as per the press note. (ANI)

