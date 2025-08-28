Reliance Jio Introduces Budget-Friendly Rs 100 And Rs 91 Recharge Options

Reliance Jio offers a Rs 100 plan with 90 days validity and 5GB data. Other affordable plans include a Rs 91 recharge with 28 days validity and daily data, plus special offers for JioPhone users.

Jio Plan: These days, many prioritize recharge plans with more data. Telecom companies like BSNL, Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea offer various recharge options. Plans priced at Rs 100 or less are available even for those on a tight budget.

In such cases, Reliance Jio has introduced sensational offers, providing super affordable plans for its users. It offers 90 days validity for just Rs 100. Let's learn about the data plan that provides data benefits to users.

With Jio's Rs 100 plan, you get 5GB of data. Users can enjoy internet access for 90 days. Users in 5G connectivity areas can access unlimited 5G data.

Moreover, even after the data is exhausted, you can still access the internet at a reduced speed. This plan also includes a free JioHotstar OTT subscription along with the 5GB data.

Reliance Jio offers another new plan. The Rs 91 recharge plan comes with 28 days validity, providing 100MB daily data, 200MB bonus data, 50 SMS, and unlimited calling. After the total 3GB data is used, the net speed reduces to 64kbps. JioPhone and JioPhone Prime members get free access to JioTV and Jio Cloud storage.

Special recharges for JioPhone and JioPhone Prime users. The Rs 91 plan is exclusively available for JioPhone and JioPhone Prime members. This plan provides free access to Jio Cloud storage and JioTV.

Along with the Rs 91 plan, a Rs 75 plan is also available with 23 days validity. It offers 0.1GB of high-speed data daily, 200MB bonus data, 50 SMS, and unlimited calling. Access to JioTV and Jio AI Cloud storage is also included.

Jio also offers Rs 125, Rs 152, Rs 186, Rs 223, and Rs 895 plans. Notably, the Rs 895 plan comes with 336 days validity. These plans are suitable for JioPhone users seeking data, calling, and other benefits at affordable prices.