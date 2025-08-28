NHRC Seeks Report After Gurukul Teacher Brands Students With Hot Iron Rod
The Gurukul, where students study Sanskrit and other subjects, has around 30 children on its rolls. According to the report, carried on August 22, a video of the incident also went viral on social media.
The matter came to light when one of the injured boys returned home and informed his family, following which villagers gathered in large numbers to protest.
Taking note of the incident, the apex human rights body observed that the contents of the report, if true, raise serious concerns of human rights violations of the children.
The NHRC has issued notice to the Barmer District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police, seeking a detailed report on the incident within two weeks, including the health status of the victim students.
The Rajasthan Police has arrested the accused teacher named Narayan Giri under Section 151 of CrPC and provisions of Juvenile Justice Act.
Established under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, the NHRC, an autonomous statutory body, is an embodiment of India's concern for the promotion and protection of human rights.
Its primary role is to protect and promote human rights, defined as the rights relating to life, liberty, equality, and dignity of individuals guaranteed by the Constitution or embodied in the International Covenants and enforceable by courts in India.
The apex human rights body has the power to take suo motu (on its own motion) action based on media reports, public knowledge or other sources, without receiving a formal complaint of human rights violations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment