Switzerland Ready to Broker Peace Talks in Ukraine
(MENAFN) Switzerland is ready to leverage its diplomatic influence to advance peace in Ukraine, Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter declared on Thursday during talks with Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko.
According to an official government statement, "President Karin Keller-Sutter took the opportunity to provide information on Switzerland's support for Ukraine and emphasized the country's willingness to use its good offices to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine based on international law, including the Charter of the United Nations."
The meeting took place in Bern, the Swiss capital, where the two leaders engaged in discussions focused on the ongoing peace efforts and the critical task of rebuilding Ukraine.
