Handel's Ice Cream Opens 17Th Texas Location In Burleson

BURLESON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Handel's Ice Cream , the brand serving ice cream since 1945, continues rapid growth in Texas with its 15th location, opening in Burleson. The new Handel's at 425 SW Wilshire Blvd. celebrates its grand opening on Thursday, September 4, with family-friendly fun starting at 11 a.m. The first 100 guests will have a chance to win FREE Ice Cream for a Year*.Deric and Vanessa Sheriff lead the Burleson shop. Vanessa worked as a paramedic and registered nurse for nearly 20 years before exploring franchising opportunities, while Deric served more than 23 years as a police officer before retiring to join his wife. Together, they now run Handel's in Arlington and Burleson, with plans for additional locations.“We first tried Handel's Ice Cream when our good friend, Craig Moore, along with his two sons, opened up a new location near us. Once we tried it, we were amazed at how creamy and delicious the ice cream was, and it tasted fresh, just like when Grandma made ice cream,” said Vanessa Sheriff, Owner of the Burleson Handel's Ice Cream.“We opened the Arlington location in April 2024 and are looking forward to opening the Burleson location on September 4, 2025!”The Sheriffs turned Handel's into a family affair. Their son, Nick, played a vital role in researching the brand and contacting the company about franchising, later opening the Southlake store. Their other son, Cody, opened a shop in South Carolina."Handel's built a reputation for being family-oriented, and we are a true testament to that, with three of our six children working with Handel's," said Vanessa Sheriff.The Burleson location boasts 1,800 sq. ft. and offers pick-up and delivery with DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates, plus catering services. The Scoop Shop will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The location features classic and seasonal flavors, as well as limited-time specialty flavors. Each Handel's has 48 fun-filled flavors rotating every month.Handel's encourages a culture of community service. Stores across the country, including the newest one in Burleson, offer Spirit Nights, Ice Cream Socials, and other fundraising opportunities to help various local causes. Contact the store at (682) 224-2958 for more information."We both served the community in our previous careers as public servants and understand the importance of supporting and giving back to our local area," said Deric Sheriff, Owner of the Burleson Handel's Ice Cream. "When we opened our Nothing Bundt Cakes in Burleson nine years ago, we became engaged with the community through fundraisers for the local schools and attending community events. We are excited to explore similar opportunities and more through Handel's."For more information about Handel's Burleson, including upcoming events, visit /store/burleson or follow them on Instagram @handelsburleson or Facebook at Handel's Ice Cream Burleson.*Must be 18 years or older to receive the Free Ice Cream for a Year offer.About Handel's Ice CreamHandel's Ice Cream has been making and selling ice cream daily since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, the legacy of Handel's began with Alice Handel. The brand was later purchased by Lenny Fisher, and what started as a single ice cream parlor has now grown into a beloved brand with over 160locations nationwide. Handel's is committed to quality, using abundant ingredients to create their ice cream, which is made by hand in small batches at each location. They offer 48 flavors every day, with more than 140 additional flavors that rotate seasonally.Handel's is ranked in Franchise Times' Top 400 list, recognizing the largest franchise systems in the United States, and its“Fast & Serious,” a list of the smartest-growing franchises for the year. The brand was also ranked on Fast Casual's Movers & Shakers 2025 list, while Jennifer Schuler, CEO of Handel's, was named one of the top 25 industry executives, an honor recognizing exceptional leadership and innovation in foodservice. Handel's is also recognized as a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine.Handel's currently has over 160 locations across 15 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit .

