ATLANTA COMMUNITY FOOD BANK OPENS NEW COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER IN ATLANTA

The Atlanta Community Food Bank announced the opening of its newest Community Food Center.

Center connects food insecure neighbors with vital resources

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Atlanta Community Food Bank, the central hub in the fight against hunger in Atlanta and North Georgia, announced the opening of its newest Community Food Center. The Community Food Center – Atlanta is the fourth for the Food Bank and is located at 3500 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Atlanta, GA 30331.Community Food Centers (CFCs) are direct-to-families food pantries operated by the Atlanta Community Food Bank and its volunteers. Community Food Centers are arranged like a grocery store – all of them offering access to fresh produce and other perishables – where neighbors can browse the aisles and select their own food items. The Food Bank establishes CFCs in communities where local resources are insufficient to meet the needs of families living with food insecurity.“Too many of our neighbors have difficulty accessing fresh, healthy food. To help address this inequity, we have established Community Food Centers where existing resources fail to meet the need for food assistance,” said Kyle Waide, President & CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank.“Thanks to generous gifts from our donors and partners, we are pleased to establish our newest Community Food Center and are excited about the ability to distribute more food, engage more volunteers, and grow healthier futures for our neighbors in need.”The newest CFC is 9,180 sq. ft. and will operate as a food pantry, distributing food directly to local families. The new site is anticipated to serve approximately 700 families a week and will continue to scale up as needed. An official ribbon cutting ceremony was held on August 25 to commemorate the opening.On its first day of operations, the Community Food Center – Atlanta assisted nearly 200 households, more than 450 individuals, and distributed close to 10,000 pounds of food.Invest Atlanta – Atlanta's Development Authority, the official economic development authority for the City of Atlanta, is one of the Center's founding partners. Invest Atlanta seeks to strengthen Atlanta's economy and global competitiveness to create increased opportunity and prosperity for the people of Atlanta.“Invest Atlanta continuously works to improve the lives of Atlantans and ensure that everyone has the means to thrive,” said Dr. Eloisa Klementich, President and CEO of Invest Atlanta.“Investing in the Adamsville community is not just about providing healthier foods to residents; it's about fostering resilience, enhancing local economies, and building a healthier future. This initiative is a cornerstone of sustainable development, strengthening our community from the ground up, and we are excited about the $1.2 million economic development impact it will have on this community.”The Community Food Center - Atlanta is made possible, in part, by the generous support of the following founding donors: Publix Super Markets Charities, Kaiser Permanente, The Olives Family Foundation, The Hanna Family Foundation, Delta Air Lines and The Kroger Company.The Food Bank also operates three other Community Food Centers:· Community Food Center – Jonesboro, located at 6805 Tara Boulevard, Jonesboro, GA 30236,· Community Food Center – Marietta, located at 1605 Austell Road, Marietta, GA 30008, and· Community Food Center – Stone Mountain, located at 1979 Parker Ct., Stone Mountain, GA 30087.Those looking to schedule an appointment to receive food at the Community Food Center – Atlanta can text FOOD to 404-474-0578 or call 478-394-4547.For more information or to learn how you can help, visit acfb or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.About Atlanta Community Food BankThe Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people, and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day. Through more than 700 community-based, nonprofit partners in 29 counties, we help thousands of families, children, and seniors get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. In 2023, the Atlanta Community Food Bank distributed its one billionth meal. Join us at ACFB.

Brianne Barbakoff

Atlanta Community Food Bank

+1 305-631-2283

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.