Combat Bullying And Foster Academic Success With Accredited Martial Arts Programs, Urges NAKMAS, The UK National Martial Arts Governing Body

MENAFN - Pressat) As children prepare to head back to school after summer break, the National Association of Karate and Martial Art Schools (NAKMAS) urges parents to consider enrolling their children in accredited martial arts programs to enhance their education and instil discipline.

According to the NAKMAS Chief Executive, the Reverend Joe Ellis, who himself is an 8th Dan black belt of nearly 50 years' experience and clinically diagnosed with autism; learning self-defence through martial arts can also play a key role in combatting bullying.

"Empowering children with the skills and discipline taught in accredited martial arts can have a profound impact on their overall well-being and educational journey," stated Ellis. "At NAKMAS, we prioritise safety and quality by licensing and certifying bona fide martial arts coaches and instructors who undergo thorough DBS checks, are insured, and audited annually by a lead auditor qualified and certified by the British Standards Institution (BSI)."

Accredited martial arts programs not only provide children with the physical skills to defend themselves but also offer numerous benefits that can positively impact their academic performance and personal development. By fostering discipline, focus, and self-confidence, martial arts training can help students navigate challenges both inside and outside the classroom.

"Through martial arts, children learn valuable life lessons such as respect, perseverance, and resilience that can translate into academic success and improved social interactions," added Ellis. "Moreover, the structured environment of martial arts classes can instil a sense of responsibility and commitment in children, setting them up for success in their academic endeavours."

NAKMAS encourages parents and guardians to carefully consider the accreditation and credentials of martial arts programmes before enrolling their children to ensure a safe and enriching experience. By choosing accredited instructors who have met rigorous standards set by NAKMAS which is annually audited by the BSI, parents can rest assured that their children are learning from qualified professionals dedicated to providing a positive and nurturing environment.

For more information on accredited martial arts programmes and how they can benefit your child's education and personal growth, visit the NAKMAS website special features section via or contact a NAKMAS qualified instructor or coach in your area.

The National Association of Karate and Martial Art Schools (NAKMAS) is a non-funded national governing body and is a member of Sport & Recreation Alliance and the International Sport for All. With its Head Office based in Kent, NAKMAS governs all forms of traditional and modern martial arts throughout the United Kingdom.

NAKMAS is accredited to the Equality Standard: A Framework for Sport. To find out more about Equality Standard: A Framework for Sport at

NAKMAS is an approved insurance provider via Aviva and Allianz and holds a National and International Quality Standard Certificate ISO 9001 via the BSI (British Standards Institute).