Jordan, Philippines Discuss Labor Cooperation, Workers' Rights

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 28 (Petra) – The Ministry of Labor and the Philippine Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Thursday discussed areas of cooperation in the field of labor and employment.Secretary General of the Ministry of Labor Abdul Halim Dogan said the meeting builds on longstanding cooperation between the two countries and reflects their shared commitment to strengthening ties in labor relations, safeguarding workers' rights, and protecting mutual interests.He noted that technical teams from both sides reviewed the labor agreement and agreed on key issues, including enhancing cooperation to protect workers' rights, ensuring safe and decent working conditions, and addressing challenges facing Filipino workers and employers in Jordan.Dogan underlined the ministry's commitment to protecting the rights of Filipino workers and other expatriates, improving their living and working conditions in line with national legislation and international obligations. He stressed that Jordanian labor law guarantees equal rights for both Jordanian and non-Jordanian workers.Undersecretary for Policy and International Cooperation at DMW Jainal T. Rasul described the meeting as an important step toward expanding cooperation, serving the interests of both countries and peoples. He expressed appreciation for Jordan's efforts in regulating the affairs of Filipino workers, ensuring their labor rights, and providing a safe and healthy work environment.