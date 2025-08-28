403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Malaysia, Brunei Commit to Boosting Economic Partnership
(MENAFN) Malaysia and Brunei have committed to intensifying their economic partnership, focusing on key sectors such as energy, agriculture, and tourism, following the 26th Malaysia-Brunei Annual Leaders' Consultation (ALC) held Wednesday.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Brunei’s Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah emphasized the crucial role of expanding cooperation between Brunei and Malaysia’s northern Borneo states—Sabah and Sarawak—to drive shared prosperity and enhance regional integration.
The leaders highlighted the Pan Borneo Highway as a strategic infrastructure project that, once completed, will significantly boost regional connectivity, opening new avenues for tourism and broader economic collaboration. Their joint statement said, "Both leaders plan to leverage Borneo's shared resources and geographic advantages to strengthen food and energy security, build resilient supply chains and create sustainable opportunities for the people."
Energy cooperation also remains a priority. The leaders expressed satisfaction with ongoing partnerships between Petroliam Nasional Bhd and the Petroleum Authority of Brunei Darussalam through the Commercial Arrangement Areas (CAA). "In this regard, the leaders expressed satisfaction in the close collaboration between Petroliam Nasional Bhd and the Petroleum Authority of Brunei Darussalam, through the Commercial Arrangement Areas (CAA) and encouraged both sides to advance joint projects and realize their full potential within a mutually agreed timeline," the statement added.
Furthermore, Sarawak’s expanding role in regional energy initiatives was recognized as a vital element in boosting energy security across the region. "This collaboration will contribute to enhancing food security, improving supply chain resilience and expanding market access," the statement concluded.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Brunei’s Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah emphasized the crucial role of expanding cooperation between Brunei and Malaysia’s northern Borneo states—Sabah and Sarawak—to drive shared prosperity and enhance regional integration.
The leaders highlighted the Pan Borneo Highway as a strategic infrastructure project that, once completed, will significantly boost regional connectivity, opening new avenues for tourism and broader economic collaboration. Their joint statement said, "Both leaders plan to leverage Borneo's shared resources and geographic advantages to strengthen food and energy security, build resilient supply chains and create sustainable opportunities for the people."
Energy cooperation also remains a priority. The leaders expressed satisfaction with ongoing partnerships between Petroliam Nasional Bhd and the Petroleum Authority of Brunei Darussalam through the Commercial Arrangement Areas (CAA). "In this regard, the leaders expressed satisfaction in the close collaboration between Petroliam Nasional Bhd and the Petroleum Authority of Brunei Darussalam, through the Commercial Arrangement Areas (CAA) and encouraged both sides to advance joint projects and realize their full potential within a mutually agreed timeline," the statement added.
Furthermore, Sarawak’s expanding role in regional energy initiatives was recognized as a vital element in boosting energy security across the region. "This collaboration will contribute to enhancing food security, improving supply chain resilience and expanding market access," the statement concluded.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment