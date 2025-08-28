The 'National Parks Gramma' Inspires Kids To Protect America's Iconic Parks And Landmarks

Tricia Gardella, the "National Parks Gramma"

Children's author Tricia Gardella blends adventure and education to inspire kids to love and protect America's parks-one Mouse adventure at a time.

- Tricia GardellaJAMESTOWN, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / --“They call me National Parks Gramma-and I'm proud of it,” says Tricia Gardella , author, grandmother of 14, and passionate advocate for nature. Her mission is as heartfelt as it is ambitious: to inspire the next generation to love, explore, and protect America's national parks.With seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and a lifelong love for the natural world, Gardella has transformed her passion into purpose through The Mouse Traveler picture book series. At the heart of these beautifully illustrated adventures is Mouse, a curious, keyboard-hopping traveler who teleports into national parks from Yellowstone to Acadia, introducing young readers to majestic landscapes and fascinating wildlife.But Mouse's adventures go beyond storytelling. Gardella's books are rooted in a lifelong commitment to nature, education, and environmental stewardship.“Our parks are more than scenery,” says Gardella.“They're sacred spaces that teach, heal, and connect us to something greater than ourselves. Politics aside, we need to fight for them... and teach the next generation to do the same.”The series, illustrated by award-winning artist Ginger Nielson , combines lyrical storytelling with vivid, educational visuals. Each book explores a different park or monument, blending geography, science, history, and environmental values with the whimsy of Mouse's adventures.Mouse first appeared in Gardella's standalone picture book,“Absurd,” Said Bird, a story about dreaming big. But when Gardella saw Nielson's illustration of the wide-eyed, adventurous Mouse, she knew there was more to explore.“The minute I saw him,” she recalls,“I knew he had more to say... and I had more to write.”Illustrator Ginger Nielson agrees.“Mouse is the perfect hero. Children will see that no matter how small they are, they can dream big and make a difference.”From bubbling geysers to moonlit deserts, The Mouse Traveler series invites young readers into unforgettable places while instilling a sense of wonder and responsibility for the natural world.The Mouse Traveler Series Includes:.Mouse Visits Carlsbad Caverns National Park (June 2025) – Bats, caves, and underground discoveries lead to science and curiosity..Mouse Visits Yosemite National Park (Jan 2025) – Springtime blooms and towering waterfalls inspire awe and exploration..Mouse Visits Six National Monuments (Dec 2024) – From Mount Rushmore to the Statue of Liberty, Mouse discovers America's stories..Mouse Visits Acadia National Park (June 2024) – Family, fall colors, and sea creatures shine in this coastal adventure..Mouse Visits Yellowstone National Park (Nov 2023) – Geysers, bubbling mud, and smart planning show nature's power..Mouse Visits Joshua Tree National Park (Aug 2023) – Mouse learns he doesn't need to leave Earth to find adventure..What Bird Heard (May 2023) – Rocket plans, teamwork, and big dreams lift off again..“Absurd,” Said Bird (Nov 2022) – The original tale of Mouse's moonshot dream, met with skepticism-and friendship.Each book stands alone, but together they create a rich tapestry of imagination, education, and environmental awareness.“I want kids to grow up knowing there's a whole world beyond the screen,” says Gardella.“These books are my way of introducing them to the magic of our national parks-and showing them why these places are worth protecting.”ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Tricia Gardella, affectionately known as the National Parks Gramma, is a lifelong nature enthusiast, writer, and grandmother of 14. She is the author of“Absurd,” Said Bird and the Mouse Traveler series, written in collaboration with illustrator Ginger Nielson to ignite curiosity, stewardship, and a love for the great outdoors.Learn more at: and shop for books at .

