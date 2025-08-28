Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan, Argentina Take Steps Toward Closer Economic Partnership

Azerbaijan, Argentina Take Steps Toward Closer Economic Partnership


2025-08-28 07:12:42
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28.​ The development of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Argentina has been discussed, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Economy.

First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Elnur Aliyev, met with the Ambassador of Argentina to Azerbaijan, Mariangeles Bellusci.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on expanding trade and economic partnership, increasing investment opportunities, and developing cooperation. The importance of strengthening the legal and contractual framework in the economic sphere between the two countries was emphasized.

The talks also highlighted investment, transport and transit, technology, and agriculture as priority areas for collaboration. The parties also discussed prospects for experience exchange and collaboration across various sectors of the economy.

MENAFN28082025000187011040ID1109987995

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search