Azerbaijan, Argentina Take Steps Toward Closer Economic Partnership

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The development of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Argentina has been discussed, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Economy.

First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Elnur Aliyev, met with the Ambassador of Argentina to Azerbaijan, Mariangeles Bellusci.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on expanding trade and economic partnership, increasing investment opportunities, and developing cooperation. The importance of strengthening the legal and contractual framework in the economic sphere between the two countries was emphasized.

The talks also highlighted investment, transport and transit, technology, and agriculture as priority areas for collaboration. The parties also discussed prospects for experience exchange and collaboration across various sectors of the economy.