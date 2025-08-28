Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Death Toll From Russian Attack On Kyiv Rises To 15, Including Four Children

Death Toll From Russian Attack On Kyiv Rises To 15, Including Four Children


2025-08-28 07:12:27
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"As of now, 15 people have been killed as a result of the Russian attack, including four children. Search and rescue operations are ongoing in the Darnytskyi district," Tkachenko said.

Read also: EU Delegation to Ukraine damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv

He added that ten children are among the injured, noting that casualty figures are still being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Ukraine's international partners to respond decisively to Russia's latest attack.

MENAFN28082025000193011044ID1109987990

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search