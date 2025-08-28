Death Toll From Russian Attack On Kyiv Rises To 15, Including Four Children

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"As of now, 15 people have been killed as a result of the Russian attack, including four children. Search and rescue operations are ongoing in the Darnytskyi district," Tkachenko said.

He added that ten children are among the injured, noting that casualty figures are still being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Ukraine's international partners to respond decisively to Russia's latest attack.