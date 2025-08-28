Death Toll From Russian Attack On Kyiv Rises To 15, Including Four Children
"As of now, 15 people have been killed as a result of the Russian attack, including four children. Search and rescue operations are ongoing in the Darnytskyi district," Tkachenko said.
Read also: EU Delegation to Ukraine damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv
He added that ten children are among the injured, noting that casualty figures are still being updated.
President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Ukraine's international partners to respond decisively to Russia's latest attack.
