INEO Appoints Paola Valdecañas As Interim Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Surrey, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the " Company " or " INEO ") announces the appointment of Paola Valdecañas as Interim Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective immediately. Ms. Valdecañas will oversee all aspects of INEO's finance function, including accounting, financial reporting, audit, tax and capital planning. She assumes the CFO role from Acting CFO Greg Watkin, Founder, Chairman, and President of INEO, who has been serving in this capacity while the Company advanced its recruitment process for a permanent CFO. "Paola's appointment reflects INEO's commitment to robust financial management, transparency and governance as we scale our operations globally," said Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO. "Paola has already made significant contributions since joining INEO last year. She successfully led our public audit in 2024, has demonstrated exceptional technical accounting skills and continues to provide the financial insight and discipline required in a public company environment. We are confident in her ability to guide our financial operations through this important phase of growth." Ms. Valdecañas is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the Philippines and a Certified Management Accountant (CMA) in the United States. She holds bachelor's degrees in Accountancy and Business Administration and brings extensive international experience, including roles with Ernst & Young Philippines and senior finance positions in the private sector. Since joining INEO in July 2024, she has played an integral role in strengthening financial controls, enhancing reporting practices and supporting long-term strategic planning. The Company noted that Ms. Valdecañas will be a key participant in the ongoing search for a permanent CFO. INEO Tech Corp.

Per: "Kyle Hall"

Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer and Director About INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF)

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., operates the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers, and INEO Retail Media, an advertising sales provider for in-store retail media. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol " INEO " and on the OTCQB under the symbol " INEOF ". For more information, please visit:

Websites:

LinkedIn:

Forward-Looking Statements

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the disclosure document, any information released or received with respect to the Company may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Important factors – including the availability of funds, acceptance of the Company's products, competition, and general market conditions – that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed on SEDAR+, including the Annual Information Form for the year ended June 30, 2022 filed on SEDAR+ on November 4, 2022. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information:

Kyle Hall

CEO, INEO Tech Corp.

604-244-1895

...

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: INEO Tech Corp.