Duane Edwards' Indie Hit Wrong Numbers Lands On American Airlines And Emirates In-Flight Entertainment

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Micro-budget independent film Wrong Numbers will stream on American Airlines and Emirates in-flight entertainment systems starting September 1, 2025, reaching passengers across more than 1,800 aircraft globally. (watch the full film: )“Being featured on this global platform is a major milestone,” said director and producer Duane Edwards.“I'm beyond excited to see Wrong Numbers positioned so powerfully within this international partnership.”The airline deal marks a significant milestone for Edwards, who has emerged as part of Chicago's indie film resurgence with his debut feature. After a successful career in the IT industry, he transitioned to filmmaking, embracing a minimalist, performance-driven approach. Shot in just six days with two actors across four Chicago-area locations, Wrong Numbers earned a 93 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has already reached audiences through Amazon Prime Video, Tubi, YouTube Movies, and the Indie Rights Channel.The psychological drama, written by Frederick Mensch (HBO's Nightingale) and co-produced by Phil Lee and Darryl Manuel, follows Jack (David Kelsey) and Emma (Emily Hall), two strangers whose fleeting connection leads to a one-night stand and an unexpected reunion nearly a year later. With no subplots or cinematic flourishes, the film keeps its focus tightly on the evolving relationship between its leads. Critics have praised its stripped-down style, noting how it allows Hall and Kelsey's performances to shine.“Emily and David bring an authenticity that drives every scene,” Edwards said.“Their performances feel lived-in, not staged. It's the kind of pairing that makes you forget you're watching actors-it feels like you're eavesdropping on real people making real mistakes.”Wrong Numbers has already attracted critical recognition and media coverage. The film premiered at the 24th Beverly Hills Film Festival, where David Kelsey won Best Actor, while Emily Hall received Best Actress at the FilmFreeway/Actors Awards. Features have appeared in outlets such as the Chicago Sun-Times, Deadline, Reel Chicago, and WGN-TV. Film Threat awarded the movie 8.5 out of 10, calling it“unpredictable and authentic.”For Edwards, the film represents not just a personal milestone but also a contribution to Chicago's growing indie film identity. Long recognized for its theater scene and documentary tradition, the city is reasserting itself as a hub for narrative filmmaking, with more than 40 annual film festivals and a wave of new talent, which the Illinois Film Office supports.Looking ahead, Edwards will begin production this fall on his next feature, Laura Louise, also written by Frederick Mensch and co-produced by Phil Lee and Darryl Manuel. The psychological thriller will star Corbin Bernsen (Apple TV+'s Your Friends and Neighbors) and continue Edwards' commitment to intimate, character-driven storytelling.Wrong Numbers is distributed by Indie Rights. The film becomes available to American Airlines and Emirates passengers on September 1, 2025, joining thousands of entertainment options in both carriers' seatback and personal device streaming libraries. It is also available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Tubi, YouTube Movies, and the Indie Rights Channel.

Jordan Lee

The PR Group

+1 727-977-8887

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.