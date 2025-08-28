Dryden Gold Strengthens Its Technical Team With Two New Strategic Advisors

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) -("" or the "") is pleased to announce that it has significantly strengthened its technical team with the addition of two new strategic advisors to its board of directors, Dr. Ben Frieman, PhD and Gary Baschuk B.SC.

Dr Frieman will add his expertise in structural interpretation, tectonics and economic geology. He is currently engaged in applied research in these fields at the Colorado School of Mines, Golden CO. His 15-year academic career also includes the University of Maine and Laurentian University. At Laurentian, Dr. Frieman was a post-doctoral fellow & research associate at the Mineral Exploration Research Centre, Harquail School of Earth Science ("Metal Earth") where he led the most comprehensive recent appraisal of the geology of the Manitou Area, now the Dryden Gold District, from 2018-2021. His expertise on the formation of gold systems and specifically the Dryden Gold property will aid in more informed targeting strategies and further support continued exploration success.

Mr. Baschuk has almost 40 years of industry experience as an Investment Banker/Mining Analyst/Geologist. He has spent the past 19 years in Capital Markets and over 20 years in the Mining Industry. His analytical focus has been on small to mid-sized exploration, development and production precious metals companies. Industrial experience, all with Barrick Gold, ranged from early-stage exploration across northern Ontario, Manitoba and Quebec plus development and production on two Mines, the Holt-McDermott in northern Ontario and the Rodeo/Griffin (part of the Meikle Mine at the Goldstrike Mine Complex) in Nevada.

The Company also announces that the Board of Directors has granted 200,000 stock options to Dr. Frieman and 200,000 stock options to Mr. Baschuk (the " Options" ). The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.25 per common share for a period of 10 years from the date of grant and will vest 25% every six months from the date of grant for a total period of two years.

Under the same terms, the Company has also granted an aggregate of 300,000 stock options to employees of the Company.

The granting of Options is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company would also like to announce that 300,000 stock options previously announced in a press release on May 7, 2025, were not issued.

Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("DRY") and on the OTCQB marketplace ("DRYGF"). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

