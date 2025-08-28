Death Toll From Russian Attack On Kyiv Rises To 14, 10 People Missing

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office on Facebook .

As of 11:00 , information was confirmed about 14 people killed in the Russian attack on Kyiv. Among the dead are three minors: a 2-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy, and a 17-year-old girl.

Earlier, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported on Telegram that rescuers in Kyiv had retrieved three more bodies of residents from under the rubble of a high-rise building.

As of 10:55 , 12 people had been killed in the strike on a residential building in the Darnytskyi district, and one person in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

According to Klymenko, among the dead are three children. Updated information confirms their ages as 2, 14, and 17. The body of one child was recovered at the strike site, while two others died in hospital from critical injuries.

Another 10 people are considered missing. Search-and-rescue and emergency operations continue at the strike sites. In addition to emergency services, mobile units of the State Migration Service and Service Center are on site, so people who lost their documents can promptly apply to have them reissued, the Minister noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian Air Defense Forces destroyed 563 drones , one Kinzhal, seven Iskanders, and 18 Kh-101 missiles launched by Russia against Ukraine on the night of August 27.

