GCC Welcomes UN Efforts To Integrate Human Rights Into National Laws And Policies

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries have welcomed the United Nations' ongoing efforts to integrate human rights principles into national laws and policies, support the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and assist countries in establishing national institutions dedicated to the protection of human rights.

This came during a statement delivered by Permanent Representative of the State of Kuwait to the United Nations in Geneva and Chair of the GCC Ambassadors' Council, Ambassador Nasser Al-Hain during a general debate on the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights' report on technical assistance and capacity-building in human rights. The session also addressed the report of the Yemeni National Commission of Inquiry on human rights violations, in line with the Human Rights Council resolution.

In his remarks, Ambassador Al-Hain expressed the GCC's support for the publication of the 13th report by the Yemeni National Independent Commission, commending its work alongside Yemen's legitimate institutions in investigating human rights violations. He called on the international community to continue supporting the Commission to enable it to complete its work.

Ambassador Al-Hain also underscored the importance of the efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Sultanate of Oman to revive the political process in Yemen, with the aim of reaching a comprehensive and sustainable political solution based on the GCC Initiative and its implementation mechanism, the outcomes of the National Dialogue Conference, and UN Security Council Resolution 2216.

Reaffirming the GCC's commitment to humanitarian efforts, Ambassador Al-Hain called for active participation in the upcoming Food Security Conference for Yemen, scheduled to be held at the GCC General Secretariat on October 27-28. He urged the international community to step up humanitarian and developmental support for the Yemeni people.

In a related context, Ambassador Al-Hain praised the efforts undertaken by Libya and Somalia and the important initiatives both countries have pursued. He encouraged the international community to continue providing technical support and capacity-building to help strengthen their commitments to human rights.