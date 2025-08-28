Workshop Explores Green Hydrogen Certification Framework In Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 28 (Petra) -- Jordan is accelerating efforts to position itself as a regional leader in green hydrogen production and export, with the launch of a specialized workshop focused on developing a national certification and origin system for green hydrogen.The workshop, titled "Green Hydrogen Certification System in Jordan", was organized by DNV, a global leader in quality assurance and risk management, in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and the World Bank.Opening the session, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Al-Kharabsheh emphasized that Jordan is taking steady steps toward building a robust green hydrogen ecosystem, underscoring the importance of establishing a certification framework to meet the requirements of international markets with stringent sustainability standards."By developing a reliable and transparent certification system, Jordan will strengthen its reputation as a trusted supplier of green hydrogen, paving the way for greater integration into the global energy economy," Al-Kharabsheh said.The minister noted that a World Bank–supported study highlighted the need for a clear legal and regulatory framework to drive investment in the sector. Recommendations included amending the Electricity Law to enable independent transmission and storage of energy and drafting a Gas Law that explicitly incorporates hydrogen activities.Al-Kharabsheh described the workshop as a platform for technical dialogue and knowledge exchange, supporting Jordan's efforts to align its national framework with global best practices and enhance the credibility of its future hydrogen exports.Mohammed Qamh, the World Bank's Senior Energy Specialist in Jordan, praised the collaboration with the ministry, noting that the Bank is providing technical assistance and advisory expertise to design legislative and regulatory frameworks that ensure bankable, transparent, and sustainable hydrogen projects.He stressed that stable and predictable regulations will help lower energy costs, attract foreign investment, and generate new employment opportunities, aligning with the Economic Modernization Vision's sustainability goals.During the workshop, DNV experts presented a detailed analysis of global certification frameworks, including the I-REC system, the Dutch model, and the South Korean model, outlining their applicability to Jordan's energy landscape.Initial recommendations were shared for developing a comprehensive, integrated national certification system that ensures traceability, credibility, and compliance with international standards.The technical team explained that green hydrogen production in Jordan will leverage electrolysis powered entirely by renewable energy, fully consistent with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) guidelines.The proposed system will establish rigorous certification-of-origin protocols, emission tracking mechanisms, and renewable energy verification to enhance the international value and competitiveness of Jordanian green hydrogen.Jordan has already taken significant steps in this field, including the formation of a National Hydrogen Committee in 2023, the signing of over 12 memorandums of understanding with global developers, the enactment of the General Electricity Law, the drafting of a Gas Law, and the launch of incentive packages to support electricity generation and hydrogen-related investments.The workshop brought together senior officials, members of the National Hydrogen Committee, technical experts, private sector representatives, international developers, and donor agencies.