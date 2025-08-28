403
Dun & Bradstreet UAE Sets The Standard In Business Credibility With The D-U-N-S® Number
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dubai, UAE, 28 August 2025 – Dun & Bradstreet (D&B) UAE continues to champion business transparency and global recognition through its trusted D-U-N-S® Number service, empowering companies across the Emirates to thrive in a competitive marketplace.
The D-U-N-S® Number, a unique nine-digit identifier used by over 500 million businesses worldwide, has become synonymous with trust and credibility. In the UAE, D&B has been at the forefront of issuing and maintaining these identifiers, ensuring that businesses-whether emerging startups or established corporations-are equipped with the global benchmark for identity verification.
Through its excellence in service delivery, D&B UAE has enabled organizations to:
Enhance international credibility by being part of the world's most recognized business identity system.
Streamline trade and finance opportunities by meeting the requirements of global banks, regulators, and Fortune 500 companies.
Simplify supplier onboarding and tenders, opening doors to cross-border business.
Strengthen risk management by ensuring authentic, verified business records.
“At D&B UAE, our mission is to empower businesses with trust and transparency. The D-U-N-S® Number is more than an identifier-it is a gateway to global opportunities, built on decades of credibility and service excellence” ~ D&B UAE
As a global standard recognized by governments, financial institutions, and corporations, the D-U-N-S® Number remains a cornerstone of business credibility, with D&B UAE standing out as a trusted partner in delivering this vital service to the region.
About Dun & Bradstreet UAE
Dun & Bradstreet is the world's leading provider of business data and analytics. In the UAE, D&B supports businesses of all sizes with insights, solutions, and trusted identifiers like the D-U-N-S® Number to drive sustainable growth and global competitiveness.
For more details, visit:
About Dun & Bradstreet UAE
Dun & Bradstreet is the world's leading provider of business data and analytics. In the UAE, D&B supports businesses of all sizes with insights, solutions, and trusted identifiers like the D-U-N-S® Number to drive sustainable growth and global competitiveness.
For more details, visit:
Legal Disclaimer:
