Emirati Women Entrepreneurs Trained By Khalifa Fund For Enterprise Development Soars 71% In First 7 Months Of 2025



Over AED 200 million in funding provided to female Emirati entrepreneurs On Emirati Women's Day, KFED reaffirms commitment to empowering Emirati women entrepreneurs

Abu Dhabi, UAE – August 2025: The number of Emirati women entrepreneurs trained by Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development KFED has soared 71% in first 7 months of the current year to 3,667 by end of July 2025 compared to 2,144 in the corresponding period 2024, reflecting the KFED's ongoing efforts to empower Emirati women entrepreneurs, strengthening their capabilities, and enhancing their role in driving the economic growth and diversification of Abu Dhabi and UAE.

KFED's training programmes help entrepreneurs build, develop, and grow their business by upskilling them with the right educational resources and mentorship. They equip entrepreneurs and SMEs with the right tools and knowledge to navigate market conditions, technological advancement, and enhance product offering.

Since its founding, KFED has made great progress in empowering Emirati women entrepreneurs and strengthening their presence across diverse sectors. 26,789 Emirati women entrepreneurs signed up for its training programs between 2007 and 2025, and over AED 200 million in financial value were provided to businesswomen. The Fund has also provided non-financial assistance to 287 Emirati women entrepreneurs and allocated more than AED 18 million towards enterprises led by men and women.

Her Excellency Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, CEO of KFED, said:“Emirati Women's Day highlights their crucial role as major contributors to the development of the UAE. The occasion serves as a significant opportunity to acknowledge the transformative influence of women in critical sectors of the economy. On this occasion, we extend our sincere appreciation and congratulations to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, The Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation. We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to supporting and empowering Emirati women, guided by our strong belief in their vital role as active partners in advancing the economic landscape of Abu Dhabi and the UAE.”.

“At Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, we champion Emirati women through comprehensive financial and non-financial value. By providing women with the necessary skills and resources, our holistic training programmes raise the next generation of entrepreneurs. On this joyous occasion, we renew our pledge to strengthen women's participation in national entrepreneurship and equip them with the tools required to succeed as important contributors to our economy's growth,” H. E. added.

Since its founding in 2007, Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development has been instrumental in fostering Emirati entrepreneurship and SMEs, particularly women-led businesses. KFED strategically focuses on priority sectors, including manufacturing, ICT, healthcare, education, agriculture, and tourism, in accordance with the UAE's national development objectives.