Two Japanese media organizations start legal procedures against Perplexity AI
(MENAFN) Two of Japan’s major media organizations have launched legal action against a US artificial intelligence company over alleged copyright violations.
The companies are accusing the AI-powered search engine of using their copyrighted articles without permission, according to reports.
Both media outlets are seeking a court injunction to stop further reproduction of their content and to have the existing material removed. Each company is also pursuing 2.2 billion yen ($14.9 million) in damages.
Earlier this month, another Japanese news organization became the first major outlet in the country to pursue a similar lawsuit.
The AI service in question utilizes generative AI to answer user queries by collecting and summarizing information from multiple sources.
Regarding the case, the media companies stated that the AI copies articles from their servers, stores the content on its own servers when generating responses, and uses the material without authorization.
They also noted that some responses produced by the search engine, although citing their outlets, contained inaccuracies that did not match the original articles.
