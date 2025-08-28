403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moscow court fines Twitch over not opening regional office in Russia
(MENAFN) A Moscow court has imposed a fine of 61 million rubles (around $760,000) on Twitch, the American live-streaming platform popular for video gaming, for not establishing a local representative office in Russia.
The case was heard in the Russian capital, where the court determined that Twitch had breached national law by failing to open a domestic office.
Twitch had previously faced fines in Russia for violating various regulations.
On the same day, authorities also fined Google and Wikipedia 13 million rubles each, after courts ruled that access to prohibited content on these platforms had not been adequately restricted and that legal requirements were not being followed.
Additionally, several US-based social media services, including Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and X, have been blocked in Russia for allegedly failing to comply with national laws.
The case was heard in the Russian capital, where the court determined that Twitch had breached national law by failing to open a domestic office.
Twitch had previously faced fines in Russia for violating various regulations.
On the same day, authorities also fined Google and Wikipedia 13 million rubles each, after courts ruled that access to prohibited content on these platforms had not been adequately restricted and that legal requirements were not being followed.
Additionally, several US-based social media services, including Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and X, have been blocked in Russia for allegedly failing to comply with national laws.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment