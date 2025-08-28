Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Moscow court fines Twitch over not opening regional office in Russia

2025-08-28 05:56:46
(MENAFN) A Moscow court has imposed a fine of 61 million rubles (around $760,000) on Twitch, the American live-streaming platform popular for video gaming, for not establishing a local representative office in Russia.

The case was heard in the Russian capital, where the court determined that Twitch had breached national law by failing to open a domestic office.

Twitch had previously faced fines in Russia for violating various regulations.

On the same day, authorities also fined Google and Wikipedia 13 million rubles each, after courts ruled that access to prohibited content on these platforms had not been adequately restricted and that legal requirements were not being followed.

Additionally, several US-based social media services, including Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and X, have been blocked in Russia for allegedly failing to comply with national laws.

