Russian Assault on Kyiv Claims 14 Lives


2025-08-28 05:44:24
(MENAFN) A deadly Russian assault on Ukraine's capital killed at least 14 people, among them three children, Ukrainian officials confirmed Thursday. The attack, one of the deadliest in recent months, struck multiple residential neighborhoods across Kyiv, with rescue operations still underway.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office reported that as of 11 a.m. local time (0800 GMT), the confirmed death toll included a 2-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy, and a 17-year-old girl.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko declared a citywide day of mourning for Friday, August 29, in response to the deadly strike. “Tomorrow, August 29, has been declared a day of mourning in Kyiv. In memory of the victims of the massive enemy attack on the capital,” he said on Telegram. Klitschko added that flags would be flown at half-staff on government buildings and all entertainment events would be suspended.

Initial casualty counts earlier in the day stood at 12 dead and 48 wounded. As of 9:34 a.m. (0634 GMT), the Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA) said the number of injured remained unchanged at 48.

The attack caused widespread destruction across eight Kyiv districts, including Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Solomyanskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, Obolonskyi, Svyatoshynskyi, and Desnyanskyi, according to the prosecutor’s office.

In Darnytskyi, part of a five-story residential block collapsed. Emergency crews are actively searching for survivors believed to be trapped beneath the debris. Nearby buildings also sustained heavy damage—windows blown out, vehicles crushed, and private homes destroyed.

The blast wave extended to diplomatic facilities as well. Katarina Mathernova, the European Union’s ambassador to Ukraine, confirmed that the EU Delegation building was severely impacted. “Russia’s ‘peace’ last night: a massive strike on Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles … The EU Delegation was severely damaged by the shock wave. This is Moscow’s true answer to peace efforts,” she wrote on X.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attack, confirming the final death toll had reached 14, including three children. He called it “a horrific and deliberate killing of civilians.”

