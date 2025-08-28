403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russian Assault on Kyiv Claims 14 Lives
(MENAFN) A deadly Russian assault on Ukraine's capital killed at least 14 people, among them three children, Ukrainian officials confirmed Thursday. The attack, one of the deadliest in recent months, struck multiple residential neighborhoods across Kyiv, with rescue operations still underway.
The Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office reported that as of 11 a.m. local time (0800 GMT), the confirmed death toll included a 2-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy, and a 17-year-old girl.
Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko declared a citywide day of mourning for Friday, August 29, in response to the deadly strike. “Tomorrow, August 29, has been declared a day of mourning in Kyiv. In memory of the victims of the massive enemy attack on the capital,” he said on Telegram. Klitschko added that flags would be flown at half-staff on government buildings and all entertainment events would be suspended.
Initial casualty counts earlier in the day stood at 12 dead and 48 wounded. As of 9:34 a.m. (0634 GMT), the Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA) said the number of injured remained unchanged at 48.
The attack caused widespread destruction across eight Kyiv districts, including Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Solomyanskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, Obolonskyi, Svyatoshynskyi, and Desnyanskyi, according to the prosecutor’s office.
In Darnytskyi, part of a five-story residential block collapsed. Emergency crews are actively searching for survivors believed to be trapped beneath the debris. Nearby buildings also sustained heavy damage—windows blown out, vehicles crushed, and private homes destroyed.
The blast wave extended to diplomatic facilities as well. Katarina Mathernova, the European Union’s ambassador to Ukraine, confirmed that the EU Delegation building was severely impacted. “Russia’s ‘peace’ last night: a massive strike on Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles … The EU Delegation was severely damaged by the shock wave. This is Moscow’s true answer to peace efforts,” she wrote on X.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attack, confirming the final death toll had reached 14, including three children. He called it “a horrific and deliberate killing of civilians.”
The Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office reported that as of 11 a.m. local time (0800 GMT), the confirmed death toll included a 2-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy, and a 17-year-old girl.
Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko declared a citywide day of mourning for Friday, August 29, in response to the deadly strike. “Tomorrow, August 29, has been declared a day of mourning in Kyiv. In memory of the victims of the massive enemy attack on the capital,” he said on Telegram. Klitschko added that flags would be flown at half-staff on government buildings and all entertainment events would be suspended.
Initial casualty counts earlier in the day stood at 12 dead and 48 wounded. As of 9:34 a.m. (0634 GMT), the Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA) said the number of injured remained unchanged at 48.
The attack caused widespread destruction across eight Kyiv districts, including Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Solomyanskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, Obolonskyi, Svyatoshynskyi, and Desnyanskyi, according to the prosecutor’s office.
In Darnytskyi, part of a five-story residential block collapsed. Emergency crews are actively searching for survivors believed to be trapped beneath the debris. Nearby buildings also sustained heavy damage—windows blown out, vehicles crushed, and private homes destroyed.
The blast wave extended to diplomatic facilities as well. Katarina Mathernova, the European Union’s ambassador to Ukraine, confirmed that the EU Delegation building was severely impacted. “Russia’s ‘peace’ last night: a massive strike on Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles … The EU Delegation was severely damaged by the shock wave. This is Moscow’s true answer to peace efforts,” she wrote on X.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attack, confirming the final death toll had reached 14, including three children. He called it “a horrific and deliberate killing of civilians.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment