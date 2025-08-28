TN Tops Industrial Employment, CM Stalin Credits Dravidian Model For Success
Citing the Union government's Annual Survey of Industries 2023–24, CM Stalin said the recognition from New Delhi is itself the strongest rebuttal to critics, who have been "targeting" the state government on the industrial and economic fronts.
In a post on 'X', the Chief Minister said, "This survey result is the irrefutable answer given by the BJP government itself to those who criticise Tamil Nadu's progress. The achievement is possible because of the measures taken by the state to ensure law and order, uninterrupted power supply, efficient transport facilities, and robust training programmes for the youth. The Dravidian Model government will continue its journey of achievements."
CM Stalin maintained that the state's industrial-friendly environment had boosted investor confidence and created sustainable employment.
"It is the collective outcome of our policies to protect industries and nurture talent," he said.
Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa also took to social media to highlight Tamil Nadu's position at the top of the industrial ladder.
According to the official survey, the state accounted for 15.24 per cent of the total industrial workforce in the country.
"That's nearly one in every six factory workers in India, even though Tamil Nadu represents just about 5–6 per cent of India's population," Rajaa noted.
He further said Tamil Nadu continues to lead in the number of factories as well.
"We now have over 40,100 factories, which is 15.43 per cent of the national share - the highest for any state in the country," the minister said.
The state government has consistently projected Tamil Nadu as a preferred investment hub, particularly in sectors like automobiles, textiles, leather, electronics, and renewable energy.
Officials pointed out that the Dravidian model's emphasis on inclusive growth and social justice has complemented industrial expansion, ensuring that growth translates into widespread employment opportunities.
With the Union government's survey endorsing the state's performance, the DMK sees the development as both an economic milestone and a political vindication of its governance model.
