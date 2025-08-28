How To Buy And Sell Used Cars In The UAE: Get The Best Value For Your
|You can show that your car is really starting up
|The engine might be dead in photos
|Videos show that lights and features are working
|Broken parts remain hidden
|The real condition of the interior/exterior is shown
|Selective angles only
|Seller's actual voice explaining details
|Generic copy-paste descriptions
AI Features
You just need to upload a photo and let the AI-powered tool of Shozon create a professional ad for you.
It offers a compelling title and a detailed and attractive description. This is great for beginners, as they don't know how to describe their cars.
Spam Detection
Shozon has a smart scam detection tool that scans the platform for suspicious ads automatically. It detects ads and buyers with suspicious behaviors before they reach you.
So you don't waste time on fake leads or shady offers because the tool will remove them instantly.
Referral Programme
If you invite friends to Shozon, you get a commission when they buy or sell anything. The good news is that the bonus is not for one time, but for life! So, when you choose Shozon, you have a great way to earn while others sell.
Advantages of Shozon for Sellers
- Your video-based car ad stands out among many photo-only listings.
Anti-spam features make buyers trust your listing more, so fewer fake buyers waste your time. You can show features like engine roaring that pictures can't capture.
Benefits of Shozon for Buyers
- No more visits to cars that don't match the photos.
You can see how honest and open the seller is. You can notice problems before going to see the car.
Feel more sure about your buying choice.How to Sell Used Cars in the UAE Using Shozon
Here is a step-by-step guide on selling your used car in the UAE using an AI-powered online platform, like Shozon:
Step 1: Create a Free Account
You can create a free account on Shozon using your Google account. You'll immediately receive a Welcome email to make sure your account is created on the platform.
Step 2: Start Posting Your Ad
Tap“ Post Ad + ” in the upper-right corner of the homepage of the Shozon website.
Step 3: Choose the City
You just need to select the city where you want to sell your car from the list.
Step 4: Select the Category
Choose Motors from the list so that the platform takes you to the car marketplace.
Step 5: Choose Between Manual or AI Ad Posting
Now, it allows you to choose between two options. First, you can post an ad by writing its description manually. Second, you can let the AI do the job for you.
If you choose AI, it asks you to upload several images. When you upload the images, it will automatically recognise the model and write a title and description without your manual intervention.
Here is the AI-written title and description :
Title : Toyota Supra Sports Coupe in Silver
Description :“Experience the thrill of driving this sleek Toyota Supra sports coupe, finished in a stunning silver color. This two-door coupe features a sporty design with aerodynamic lines and stylish black decals, perfect for enthusiasts seeking performance and style. Equipped with a powerful engine and automatic transmission, this car offers an exhilarating driving experience. Ideal for those who appreciate a blend of luxury and sportiness in a GCC-spec vehicle with left-hand steering.”
Of course, the more photos you upload, the better the AI tool will write your desired description.
Step 6: Write More Details
Now, you can add some more details about your used car, like:
|Year
|Newer = higher price. Match documents.
|Kilometers / KM
|Lower KM adds value. Be honest.
|Body Condition
|5 options: New-Perfect-Good-Normal-Bad
|Mechanical Condition
|5 options: New-Perfect-Good-Normal-Bad
|Colour
|Neutral colours sell faster.
|Transmission
|Auto preferred in UAE-mention clearly.
|Fuel Type
|Gasoline is standard-no major impact.
|No. of Cylinders
|More = more power. Highlight for sports cars.
|Trim
|Higher trim = higher price. Specify it.
|Regional Spec
|GCC Specs is a strong factor in the UAE.
|Door
|2-door = sporty. Appeal to niche buyers.
|Body Type
|Several options-like Coupe-Crossover-Hard Top Convertible-Hatchback-Pickup Truck
|Steering Side
|Left Hand Side is standard in the UAE.
|Horsepower
|300–400 HP = performance. Highlight it.
|Is your car insured in the UAE?
|Yes-builds trust.
|Extras
|List key features-they add value.
Step 7: Offer a Realistic Price
Now, you must determine a fair price for your used car, considering similar listings on Shozon or even other platforms. The good news is that the AI tool of Shozon will help you set a price with the highest chance of selling quickly.
Step 8: Enter the Address and Post Ad
Finally, you just need to enter your address and phone number and click Post Ad to make it live.
Step 9: Pay for the Car Listing
Finally, it's time to pay for your car listing using a dynamic pricing model based on your car's value.
So, lower-value cars have affordable packages, while high-end vehicles receive premium placement and visibility.
The following table shows pricing details for cars under Dh35,000:
|Standard
|Dh35
|90
|1× refresh
|Featured
|Dh85
|90
|2× refresh - 20× views
|Premium
|Dh160
|120
|4× refresh - 50× views
After payment, you can submit your car ad on Shozon.Tips to Find the Best Deal for Your Used Car in the UAE
Finally, learn some techniques to find the best buyer for your used cars in the UAE:
- Research Prices : Check available car listings on Shozon to find the average price of a specific car.
Inspect the Car : Try to get a professional to check your car before selling it. Check the History : Get the car's service and accident history to build trust.
Negotiate : Don't hesitate to finalize the deal. You might find better deals. Consider Timing : Sell your car at peak seasons to find the best deal.
Which car is best to buy second-hand in the UAE?
Toyota and Honda are popular for reliability and affordable maintenance.
How to find the best price for a used car?
Check available car listings on Shozon to find the average price of a specific car.
Which car has the best resale value in the UAE?
Toyota Land Cruiser and Nissan Patrol hold their value well.
What is the cheapest car to maintain in the UAE?
Compact cars like the Toyota Yaris and the Honda Civic are affordable to maintain.
CommentsNo comment