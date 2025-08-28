UAE President Hails 'Remarkable Contributions' On Emirati Women's Day

The UAE President Sheikh Mohamed appreciated the women of the nation on the occasion of Emirati Women's Day.

Hailing their 'remarkable achievements', the Ruler said the country joins its exemplary women in celebrating "the achievements of women in the Emirates and the remarkable contributions they have made and continue to make in the nation's journey".

The leader touched on every role a woman plays, starting from society to her home.

"We express our appreciation for their pivotal role in development, education, and building a virtuous family. We are confident that their giving, dedication, and sincerity represent a source of strength and inspiration for our journey toward the future within the framework of the 'Mother of the Emirates 50:50' vision.

The UAE had earlier announced the official theme for Emirati Women's Day 2025: 'Hand in Hand, Celebrating the 50th' marking five decades since the establishment of the General Women's Union in 1975.

"Hand in hand, the Emirates moves forward through a national system aimed at a better future for our homeland and our people," said the leader.

Emirati Women's Day has become a key moment each year to reflect on progress, renew commitments to gender equality, and celebrate the achievements of women across the country.