403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Building Collapse Claims 15 Lives in India
(MENAFN) Fifteen people have died and nine others were injured after a four-story building collapsed late Tuesday night in the Palghar district of Maharashtra, officials said Thursday. The sudden collapse triggered an urgent rescue operation as emergency agencies rushed to the scene.
According to authorities, 15 fatalities and nine injuries have been confirmed, with rescue teams continuing to search the debris for two individuals still believed to be trapped beneath the rubble.
Local resources have been mobilized to support the ongoing efforts, underscoring the critical nature of the operation. The cause of the collapse remains under investigation as the search for survivors continues.
According to authorities, 15 fatalities and nine injuries have been confirmed, with rescue teams continuing to search the debris for two individuals still believed to be trapped beneath the rubble.
Local resources have been mobilized to support the ongoing efforts, underscoring the critical nature of the operation. The cause of the collapse remains under investigation as the search for survivors continues.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment