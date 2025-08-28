Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Building Collapse Claims 15 Lives in India

Building Collapse Claims 15 Lives in India


2025-08-28 05:16:50
(MENAFN) Fifteen people have died and nine others were injured after a four-story building collapsed late Tuesday night in the Palghar district of Maharashtra, officials said Thursday. The sudden collapse triggered an urgent rescue operation as emergency agencies rushed to the scene.

According to authorities, 15 fatalities and nine injuries have been confirmed, with rescue teams continuing to search the debris for two individuals still believed to be trapped beneath the rubble.

Local resources have been mobilized to support the ongoing efforts, underscoring the critical nature of the operation. The cause of the collapse remains under investigation as the search for survivors continues.

MENAFN28082025000045017169ID1109987510

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search