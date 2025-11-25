403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkey series Deha wins Telenovela award at International Emmy Awards
(MENAFN) The Turkish television series Deha (The Good & The Bad) was awarded the Telenovela prize at the International Emmy Awards on Monday, according to reports.
The 53rd International Emmy Awards, organized by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences to recognize productions made outside the US, took place in New York. Aired on Türkiye’s Show TV and produced by Ay Yapim, Deha earned a major achievement for Türkiye in a category that included competitors from Brazil and Spain.
Lead actor Aras Bulut Iynemli expressed his surprise and excitement, saying, “It’s the work of a huge team. We came here as a small group, but I always say it’s a massive team effort. We are here on behalf of all our colleagues. Thank you so much, I’m very excited.”
Director Umut Aral described representing Türkiye among dozens of countries and winning as an indescribable feeling, adding that the award was accepted on behalf of everyone involved in the production. Screenwriter Damla Serim called the experience “a wonderful feeling,” noting, “Thank you, it’s very beautiful and a great source of pride.”
The team’s presence in New York highlighted Deha’s growing international recognition and reaffirmed Türkiye’s standing in the global television industry.
Deha is a compelling family drama with psychological thriller elements, following Devran, a young man with exceptional mathematical talent, as he struggles between pursuing his dreams and enduring the oppressive control of his father.
The 53rd International Emmy Awards, organized by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences to recognize productions made outside the US, took place in New York. Aired on Türkiye’s Show TV and produced by Ay Yapim, Deha earned a major achievement for Türkiye in a category that included competitors from Brazil and Spain.
Lead actor Aras Bulut Iynemli expressed his surprise and excitement, saying, “It’s the work of a huge team. We came here as a small group, but I always say it’s a massive team effort. We are here on behalf of all our colleagues. Thank you so much, I’m very excited.”
Director Umut Aral described representing Türkiye among dozens of countries and winning as an indescribable feeling, adding that the award was accepted on behalf of everyone involved in the production. Screenwriter Damla Serim called the experience “a wonderful feeling,” noting, “Thank you, it’s very beautiful and a great source of pride.”
The team’s presence in New York highlighted Deha’s growing international recognition and reaffirmed Türkiye’s standing in the global television industry.
Deha is a compelling family drama with psychological thriller elements, following Devran, a young man with exceptional mathematical talent, as he struggles between pursuing his dreams and enduring the oppressive control of his father.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
BTCC Exchange Supercharges Black Friday 2025 With 2 Million USDT In Rewards Plus Exclusive JJJ Signed Prizes
CommentsNo comment