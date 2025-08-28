Jordan Expands Trade And Investment Ties At Damascus International Fair

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 28 (Petra) -- Jordan has marked a significant presence at the 62nd Damascus International Fair, with the Jordanian pavilion, organized by Export House, featuring the participation of 42 companies spanning various industrial and service sectors.The exhibition, held under the slogan "Syria Welcomes the World" in the Syrian capital, will continue until September 5.The pavilion, inaugurated by Export House CEO Yousef Al-Shamali, aims to enhance Jordan's economic footprint in the Syrian market, create opportunities for national businesses to expand their exports, and highlight the quality and competitiveness of Jordanian products across multiple industries.These include food production, chemicals, cosmetics, plastics, packaging and labeling, as well as service sectors such as banking, healthcare, and information technology.Export House emphasized that this participation reflects its ongoing commitment to supporting national industries and aligns with the objectives of Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision and National Export Strategy.The initiative seeks to provide global platforms for promoting Jordanian products, while supporting the Kingdom's strategy to diversify markets and broaden its export base, in addition to strengthening trade and investment cooperation with Syria.It also aims to foster partnership opportunities, economic integration, and expanded cooperation networks, including knowledge exchange, joint investment growth, and increased trade flows, ultimately contributing to a more dynamic private sector and driving sustainable economic growth.