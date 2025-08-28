Industrial Production In Garabagh And East Zangazur Grow Sharply

Industrial production in Azerbaijan's Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions experienced remarkable growth last year, marking a significant step in the economic revival of the liberated territories, Azernews reports. According to the official report, in 2024, enterprises and individual entrepreneurs in the two regions produced a total of...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%