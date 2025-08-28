Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ADB Approves Loan To Modernize Critical Segment Of Middle Corridor In Uzbekistan

2025-08-28 05:06:30
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $233.1 million loan to Uzbekistan for the modernization of a key section of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Corridor 2, also known as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) or Middle Corridor.

