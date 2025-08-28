Azerbaijan, EIB Discuss Prospects For Stronger Partnership

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli met with the outgoing Head of the Regional Representation of the European Investment Bank (EIB) for the South Caucasus, Matsey Chura, Azernews reports.

At the meeting, Matsey Chura was thanked for his contributions to strengthening cooperation and was wished success in his future endeavors.

It was emphasized that Azerbaijan's long-term partnership with the EIB plays a key role in the country's economic development. The sides noted that effective cooperation is being carried out in areas such as infrastructure, private sector support, and digital development.

The discussion also covered prospects for expanding joint activities in support of entrepreneurship, infrastructure projects, and other areas of mutual interest.