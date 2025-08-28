Global Crypto Exchange Orangex Secured $20 Million In Second Investment Round

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Following the success of its inaugural fundraising round,is pleased to announce the close of its, securing an additional, led once again by, with continued support fromand other key investors.

The company's journey began with its successful Series A funding round in September 2023, which secured $10 million in capital, led by Kryptos and supported by prominent firms including SCI Ventures, NGC Capital, and Phase Capital. This strategic capital has provided a solid foundation for OrangeX, enabling it to focus on optimizing its core infrastructure and expanding its global market presence. The second funding round was completed in the first half of 2025 , marking a significant milestone in OrangeX's rapid capital-raising trajectory.

“After Kryptos led our initial $10 million Series A round, we are delighted to have them renew and increase their commitment as lead investor in this second round,” said Thomas. W., CEO of OrangeX.“SCI Ventures and other backers have also reaffirmed their confidence. This infusion of capital accelerates our mission to lead the industry in compliance, innovation, and high-performance trading infrastructure.”

Year-to-date Highlights



OrangeX now manages over $66 million in core cryptocurrency holdings and maintains over $200 million in total platform liquidity .

According to SimilarWeb data, the platform has achieved a monthly traffic of 6 million visits in 2025 to date. On the derivatives contract rankings, OrangeX has climbed to #35 globally in derivatives trading volume , securing a prominent position among competitors.

Advancements in Leadership and Compliance

OrangeX continues to strengthen its position as a trusted and compliant global exchange:



Proof of Reserves (PoR) : OrangeX has implemented a publicly verifiable Proof of Reserves system, ensuring that 100% of user assets are fully backed at all times.

Global Licensing : OrangeX operates under a multi-jurisdictional compliance framework. In the Czech Republic, the exchange held a VASP license and is currently in the process of reapplying in line with the new regulations, with operations continuing under the transition exemption period. In addition, OrangeX is duly registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FinCEN in the United States and holds a registration in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines for digital asset trading. Robust Compliance Framework : OrangeX enforces strict KYC and AML standards, working closely with leading compliance and security partners, including LexisNexis Risk Solutions, SlowMist, and CipherOwl. In addition, the exchange has integrated Travel Rule APIs to align with global regulatory regimes such as MiCA and FATF guidelines.

The recent milestones in technology and compliance demonstrate its ability to deliver a world-class trading experience to expand a global user base. OrangeX will continue to innovate responsibly and contribute to the long-term health and growth of the cryptocurrency industry.

