Israel Launches Eight Airstrikes On Damascus Military Sites Within 24 Hours, Causing Heavy Destruction

2025-08-28 05:01:50
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Israel carried out at least eight airstrikes on military sites near Damascus within 24 hours, destroying bases and intensifying tensions as Syria confirmed casualties and infrastructure damage.

Israeli fighter jets carried out at least eight airstrikes on military sites in the al-Kiswah area outside Damascus on Wednesday, Israeli media reported. Local sources said several former Syrian army bases were completely destroyed in the strikes.

Syrian state media and military sources confirmed the attacks, describing them as the second wave of Israeli airstrikes in the same area within 24 hours. The strikes reportedly caused casualties and inflicted heavy damage on military infrastructure.

On Tuesday, a previous Israeli drone strike killed at least six Syrian soldiers in the same region, according to local reports. The following night, additional operations were launched, leaving more fatalities and widespread destruction.

Syrian news agency SANA said Israeli drones had targeted soldiers who discovered monitoring devices, while Israeli special forces carried out an airborne raid near Jabal Manaa. Details of the ground operation remain unclear.

The Israeli army has not directly commented on the strikes, stating only that it does not respond to“foreign reports.” Analysts say the frequency of these raids highlights the strategic importance of the targeted locations.

The attacks come amid ongoing indirect security talks between Damascus and Tel Aviv. Observers note that the escalation of strikes, even during negotiations, underlines the fragile and volatile security environment in southern Syria.

