Israel Launches Airstrikes on Southern Countryside of Syria
(MENAFN) Israeli warplanes conducted multiple airstrikes late Wednesday across the southern countryside of Syria, hitting military positions and restricting access to the area for hours, according to Syrian officials and eyewitness accounts.
Residents near al-Kiswah, southwest of Damascus, reported at least eight separate Israeli raids. Media confirmed that Israeli aircraft targeted sites in the vicinity. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights noted the strikes focused on military locations in Jabal al-Mani near al-Harjleh, coinciding with Israeli helicopter flights over Deir Ali, a Druze village south of the capital.
An unnamed source informed media that on August 26, during a routine army patrol near Jabal al-Mani, soldiers found monitoring and surveillance devices. As they tried to dismantle the equipment, the site was struck by an Israeli air attack, resulting in several soldiers killed, others injured, and vehicles destroyed.
Media reported six fatalities from Tuesday’s Israeli strike.
The source added that Israeli airstrikes and drone operations continued to block access to the area through late Wednesday, though Syrian forces managed to destroy part of the monitoring equipment and retrieve the bodies of the fallen.
Further airstrikes targeted the same location later Wednesday, according to media, with heavy Israeli reconnaissance flights still reported in the region.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said no confirmed casualty toll was available from the latest wave of attacks.
Since the fall of President Bashar al-Assad’s government last year, Israel has conducted hundreds of strikes across Syria, targeting military infrastructure and expanding its control around the occupied Golan Heights—actions that violate a 1974 disengagement agreement.
