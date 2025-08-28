403
Chinese Stocks End Thursday on Positive Note
(MENAFN) Chinese equities climbed significantly on Thursday, with the Shanghai Composite Index closing 1.14 percent higher at 3,843.6 points. The Shenzhen Component Index posted an even stronger advance, rising 2.25 percent to finish at 12,571.37 points.
Total trading volume for both indexes reached 2.97 trillion yuan (approximately 417.94 billion U.S. dollars), marking a decline from the previous day's 3.17 trillion yuan turnover.
Market activity was driven by sharp gains in chip stocks, alongside notable rallies in semiconductor and copper foil sectors. Conversely, shares in agriculture, costumes, and liquor faced steep declines.
The ChiNext Index, which tracks China’s Nasdaq-style growth enterprise board, surged 3.82 percent to close at 2,827.17 points on Thursday.
