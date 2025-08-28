U.S. $16.1 Bn Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market Trends Analysis 2024-2025 And Forecasts To 2030

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Diagnostics, Therapeutics), By Allergen Type (Food, Inhaled, Drug, & Other Allergens), By Test Type, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. allergy diagnostics & therapeutics market size was valued at USD 10.86 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2025 to 2030

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of allergies among the population, and environmental factors such as increased pollution and lifestyle changes boost the demand for advanced solutions. The U.S. allergy diagnostics & therapeutics industry has witnessed a shift toward precision diagnostics. This evolution is fueled by groundbreaking innovations in molecular allergology and the widespread adoption of digital health tools.



Companies are actively expanding their allergy test portfolios, focusing on multiplex assays that enable the simultaneous detection of numerous allergens from a single patient sample. Furthermore, these diagnostic platforms are increasingly designed for seamless integration with Electronic Health Records (EHRs), a critical advancement that facilitates comprehensive patient data management and enhances clinical decision-making.

The industry is characterized by a high degree of innovation driven by ongoing research, technological advancements, and the development of more effective diagnostics and treatment options. In April 2025, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences announced the launch of its Next-Generation Basophil Activation Test (BAT). It is only for research purposes to expedite and improve allergy research.

The U.S. allergy diagnostics & therapeutics industry is also characterized by many new launches, strategic collaborations, and acquisitions among key players, emphasizing enhancing diagnostic accuracy and therapeutic efficacy. In January 2024, Inimmune Corporation and Intrommune Therapeutics announced a strategic partnership to develop a groundbreaking oral mucosal immunotherapy for peanut allergy.

Companies Featured



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Stallergenes Greer

HYCOR Biomedical

Minaris Medical America, Inc.

Omega Diagnostics Ltd

Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Alcon Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Sanofi

Pfizer Inc. Merck & Co., Inc.

