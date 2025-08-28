U.S. $16.1 Bn Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market Trends Analysis 2024-2025 And Forecasts To 2030
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|80
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$10.86 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$16.13 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.8%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Segment Definitions
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Information Procurement
1.5. Information or Data Analysis
1.6. Market Formulation & Validation
1.7. Model Details
1.8. List of Secondary Sources
1.9. List of Primary Sources
1.10. Objectives
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. U.S. Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent market outlook
3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market driver analysis
3.2.2. Market restraint analysis
3.3. U.S. Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis
3.4. U.S. Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market: Pipeline Analysis
Chapter 4. U.S. Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Type Segment Dashboard
4.2. U.S. Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market: Type Movement Analysis
4.3. U.S. Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market Size & Trend Analysis, By Type, 2018 To 2030 (USD Billion)
4.4. Diagnostics
4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)
4.4.2. Instruments
4.4.3. Consumables
4.4.4. Services
4.5. Therapeutics
4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)
4.5.2. Antihistamines
4.5.3. Decongestants
4.5.4. Corticosteroids
4.5.5. Mast Cell Stabilizers
4.5.6. Leukotriene Inhibitors
4.5.7. Nasal Anti - Cholinergic
4.5.8. Immuno - Modulators
4.5.9. Epinephrine
4.5.10. Immunotherapy
Chapter 5. U.S. Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market: Allergen Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Allergen Type Segment Dashboard
5.2. U.S. Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market: Allergen Type Movement Analysis
5.3. U.S. Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Allergen Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)
5.4. Food
5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)
5.4.2. Dairy Products
5.4.3. Poultry Product
5.4.4. Tree Nuts
5.4.5. Peanuts
5.4.6. Shellfish
5.4.7. Wheat
5.4.8. Soys
5.4.9. Other Food Allergens
5.5. Inhaled
5.6. Drug
5.7. Other Allergens
Chapter 6. U.S. Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market: Test Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Test Type Segment Dashboard
6.2. U.S. Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market: Test Type Movement Analysis
6.3. U.S. Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market Size & Trend Analysis, By Test Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)
6.4. In vivo test
6.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)
6.4.2. Skin Prick Test
6.4.3. Intradermal Test
6.4.4. Patch Test
6.5. In vitro test
Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
7.2. Company/Competition Categorization
7.3. Vendor Landscape
7.3.1. Key company heat map analysis, 2024
7.4. Company Profiles
7.4.1. Company overview
7.4.2. Financial performance
7.4.3. Type benchmarking
7.4.4. Strategic initiatives
CommentsNo comment