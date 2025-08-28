Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Germany Approves Legislation to Bolster Military Service

2025-08-28 04:21:53
(MENAFN) The German federal cabinet approved a draft law Wednesday aimed at modernizing the country’s military service framework, introducing compulsory registration and assessment measures, the federal government announced.

This legislative proposal seeks to bolster both active forces and military reserves amid evolving security challenges.

Although Germany suspended compulsory military service in 2011 and transitioned the Bundeswehr into a fully volunteer force, the draft maintains voluntary service but grants the government authority to enforce conscription. This would require Bundestag approval and be triggered if the security environment worsens or voluntary recruitment falls short.

Key provisions of the draft include reintroducing mandatory registration: all German men will have to complete an online questionnaire at age 18, detailing their willingness and capacity for military service.

Additionally, from July 1, 2027, men born in 2008 or later will face compulsory medical assessments to evaluate fitness for service.

The draft law still requires Bundestag approval before implementation.

