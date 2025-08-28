403
Russia’s Economy Projected to Expand by 1.5 Percent
(MENAFN) Russia’s economy is expected to achieve a minimum growth rate of 1.5 percent in 2025, according to Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov. Speaking on Wednesday, Siluanov referenced projections provided by the Ministry of Economic Development as the basis for this forecast.
"While this year's monetary policy environment remains quite tight, we still anticipate economic growth of no less than 1.5 percent for the year, at the very least, that is the Ministry of Economic Development's current estimate," Siluanov stated clearly, underscoring cautious optimism amid ongoing financial constraints.
The Finance Minister’s remarks come amid broader efforts to monitor and adjust Russia’s macroeconomic strategies in a challenging global context. The ministry’s press service added that the macroeconomic forecast is currently being revised, with updated data expected to be released soon. This ongoing review aims to provide a more comprehensive outlook on the country’s economic trajectory as new information becomes available.
