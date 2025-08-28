U.S. Mhealth Apps Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033 Smartphone Penetration, Government Support, And Rising Investments Fuel Growth
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|100
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$12.33 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$32.41 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.1%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Estimates and forecast timeline
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Information Procurement
1.5. Information or Data Analysis
1.6. Market Formulation & Validation
1.7. Model Details
1.8. List of Secondary Sources
1.9. List of Primary Sources
1.10. Objectives
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. mHealth Apps Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market driver analysis
3.2.1.1. High penetration of smartphones
3.2.1.2. Favorable government initiatives
3.2.1.3. Growing adoption of mobile health applications
3.2.1.4. Increase in investments supporting mHealth & digital health
3.2.2. Market restraint analysis
3.2.2.1. Data privacy and security concerns
3.3. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.4. PESTEL Analysis
3.5. Healthcare Mobile App Trends
3.5.1. Some Statistics Related to mHealth Apps
3.5.2. Some Trending Health Apps of 2023
3.6. Case Study Analysis
3.7. User preference analysis of mHealth services
3.8. mHealth Ecosystem
3.8.1. mHealth Apps Ecosystem
3.9. mHealth App Development
3.10. Competitive Ranking
3.11. Digital Health Investment Trends
3.11.1. Venture Capital (VC) Deal Activity
3.11.2. Top 10 Digital Health VC Deals in 2024
3.12. Unicorn Funding Trends in Digital Health
3.13. Exit Trends in the Digital Health Market
3.14. Key Investors Analysis in the Digital Health Landscape
3.15. U.S. Key Investment Geographic Trends in Digital Health Market
3.15.1. Annual Funding & Deals
3.15.2. Quarterly Funding & Deals
3.15.3. Annual Percent Of Deals By Deal Stage
3.15.4. Quarter Top Equity Deals
3.15.5. Annual Exits
3.15.6. Quarterly Exits
3.15.7. Quarter Top Investors By Company Count
3.16. Silicon Valley
3.17. New York
3.18. Boston
3.19. Key Evaluation Metrics for Digital Health Apps Market
3.19.1. Retention Rate
3.19.2. Churn Rate
3.19.3. Conversion Rate
3.19.4. Number of Active Users
3.19.5. Number of Downloads
Chapter 4. mHealth Apps Market Segment Analysis, By Type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.1. Definitions and Scope
4.2. Type Segment Dashboard
4.3. mHealth Apps Market, by Service Type, 2021 to 2033
4.4. Medical Apps
4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.2. Women's Health Apps
4.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.2.2. Fitness & Nutrition Apps
4.4.2.3. Menstrual Health
4.4.2.4. Pregnancy Tracking & Postpartum Care Apps
4.4.2.5. Disease Management Apps
4.4.2.6. Menopause Apps
4.4.2.7. Others
4.4.3. Chronic Disease Management Apps
4.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.3.2. Obesity Management Apps
4.4.3.3. Mental Health Management Apps
4.4.3.4. Diabetes Management Apps
4.4.3.5. Blood Pressure and ECG Monitoring Apps
4.4.3.6. Cancer Management Apps
4.4.3.7. Other Chronic Disease Management Apps
4.4.4. Personal Health Record Apps
4.4.5. Medication Management Apps
4.4.6. Diagnostic Apps
4.4.7. Remote Monitoring Apps
4.4.8. Others (Pill Reminder, Medical Reference, Professional Networking, Healthcare Education)
4.5. Fitness Apps
Chapter 5. mHealth Apps Market Segment Analysis, By Platform, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.1. Definitions and Scope
5.2. Platform Segment Dashboard
5.3. mHealth Apps Market by Platform Outlook, 2021 to 2033
5.4. Android
5.5. iOS
5.6. Others
Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape
6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
6.2. Company/Competition Categorization
6.3. Company Profiles
6.3.1. Company overview
6.3.2. Financial performance
6.3.3. Product benchmarking
6.3.4. Strategic initiatives
U.S. mHealth Apps Market
