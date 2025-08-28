403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelensky assigns ex-Deputy Prime Minister as ambassador to US despite corruption allegations
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has appointed former Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishina as the country’s new ambassador to the United States, despite ongoing corruption allegations linked to her previous government roles.
In his Wednesday evening address, Zelensky stated that the “formal procedures have been completed” and instructed Stefanishina to “fully implement all the agreements reached in Washington, primarily in the defense sphere.”
Stefanishina served as Ukraine's deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration from 2020 to 2025 and as minister of justice from 2024 to 2025. She was temporarily appointed as a special envoy to the US in July amid renewed corruption concerns.
Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) confirmed last month that it had launched a probe into potential abuses involving the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA), following a media investigation connecting Stefanishina’s ex-husband to questionable asset transfers.
Although no formal charges exist, the pre-trial inquiry emerged shortly before Zelensky abruptly removed the independence of Ukraine’s anti-graft agencies. The decision sparked EU criticism, threats of aid suspension, and widespread street protests.
Under pressure from Western allies, Zelensky eventually restored autonomy to NABU and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO). Nevertheless, anti-graft officials argue that “the damage has been done,” citing a decline in whistleblower cooperation and heightened fears of political interference.
Stefanishina has previously rejected the corruption claims as politically motivated. In a recent interview, she emphasized that she has been divorced since 2017 and has “no connection” to her ex-husband’s business dealings, noting that their interactions were limited to matters regarding their children.
In his Wednesday evening address, Zelensky stated that the “formal procedures have been completed” and instructed Stefanishina to “fully implement all the agreements reached in Washington, primarily in the defense sphere.”
Stefanishina served as Ukraine's deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration from 2020 to 2025 and as minister of justice from 2024 to 2025. She was temporarily appointed as a special envoy to the US in July amid renewed corruption concerns.
Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) confirmed last month that it had launched a probe into potential abuses involving the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA), following a media investigation connecting Stefanishina’s ex-husband to questionable asset transfers.
Although no formal charges exist, the pre-trial inquiry emerged shortly before Zelensky abruptly removed the independence of Ukraine’s anti-graft agencies. The decision sparked EU criticism, threats of aid suspension, and widespread street protests.
Under pressure from Western allies, Zelensky eventually restored autonomy to NABU and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO). Nevertheless, anti-graft officials argue that “the damage has been done,” citing a decline in whistleblower cooperation and heightened fears of political interference.
Stefanishina has previously rejected the corruption claims as politically motivated. In a recent interview, she emphasized that she has been divorced since 2017 and has “no connection” to her ex-husband’s business dealings, noting that their interactions were limited to matters regarding their children.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment