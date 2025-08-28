Veterinary Orthopedics Expert Dr. Brandon Beebout Outlines What Dog Owners Should Know Before TPLO Surgery In Hellonation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KEARNEY, Neb., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What should pet owners understand before scheduling TPLO surgery for a dog with a cruciate ligament injury? According to Dr. Brandon Beebout of Beebout Veterinary Medical Center in Kearney, Nebraska, making an informed decision begins with a discussion of the dog's overall health, lifestyle, and medical risks. In a featuredDr. Beebout explains how TPLO (Tibial Plateau Leveling Osteotomy) surgery can restore mobility and comfort, when chosen for the right reasons and followed by structured recovery.

The article provides a step-by-step overview of a TPLO surgical procedure that stabilizes the knee joint by changing and securing it with a stainless steel plate. Dr. Beebout notes that TPLO is particularly beneficial for large or active dogs and typically delivers strong long-term results. He emphasizes that the decision to move forward depends on pre-surgical evaluations, including blood work, imaging, and an assessment of any underlying health issues that could impact healing.

Post-surgical recovery is eight weeks and requires careful adherence to activity restrictions. Dr. Beebout highlights the importance of phased rehabilitation, including rest, controlled walks, and in some cases, treatments like laser therapy and underwater treadmill sessions. He also warns that while complications are rare, issues such as infection or loss of appetite should be addressed immediately.

The article What to Know Before TPLO Surgery outlines key guidance for evaluating canine knee surgery, and Dr. Beebout provides expert advice on what to expect and how to ensure a successful outcome in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative“edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Patrick McCabe

...











A photo accompanying this announcement is available at