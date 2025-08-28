Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Armies of US, S. Korea to do combined exercises this week

2025-08-28 03:36:55
(MENAFN) South Korean and US special operations forces carried out combined exercises this week focusing on maritime infiltration capabilities, according to reports.

The three-day drill, which concluded Wednesday, took place near Anmyeon Island in South Chungcheong Province, as stated by the South Korean Army. Approximately 40 troops from both nations participated in the exercise.

The drills also involved two US F-16 fighter jets and two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters.

These exercises coincided with the 11-day Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) operation between South Korea and the US, which concluded Thursday.

"The US and the Republic of Korea today concluded Exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, reinforcing the Alliance's defensive posture, enhancing combined readiness, and demonstrating the ability to deter aggression and, if necessary, defend both nations' homelands," the South Korea-US Combined Forces Command said in a statement.


