403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Armies of US, S. Korea to do combined exercises this week
(MENAFN) South Korean and US special operations forces carried out combined exercises this week focusing on maritime infiltration capabilities, according to reports.
The three-day drill, which concluded Wednesday, took place near Anmyeon Island in South Chungcheong Province, as stated by the South Korean Army. Approximately 40 troops from both nations participated in the exercise.
The drills also involved two US F-16 fighter jets and two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters.
These exercises coincided with the 11-day Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) operation between South Korea and the US, which concluded Thursday.
"The US and the Republic of Korea today concluded Exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, reinforcing the Alliance's defensive posture, enhancing combined readiness, and demonstrating the ability to deter aggression and, if necessary, defend both nations' homelands," the South Korea-US Combined Forces Command said in a statement.
The three-day drill, which concluded Wednesday, took place near Anmyeon Island in South Chungcheong Province, as stated by the South Korean Army. Approximately 40 troops from both nations participated in the exercise.
The drills also involved two US F-16 fighter jets and two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters.
These exercises coincided with the 11-day Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) operation between South Korea and the US, which concluded Thursday.
"The US and the Republic of Korea today concluded Exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, reinforcing the Alliance's defensive posture, enhancing combined readiness, and demonstrating the ability to deter aggression and, if necessary, defend both nations' homelands," the South Korea-US Combined Forces Command said in a statement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment