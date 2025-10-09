Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkmenistan Approves Financial Market Development Strategy Through 2030

Turkmenistan Approves Financial Market Development Strategy Through 2030


2025-10-09 02:06:44
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 9. Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov gave the green light to the Strategy for the Development of the Financial Market through 2030, as laid out by Deputy Prime Minister Hojamyrat Geldimyradov during the Cabinet of Ministers meeting, Trend reports via the cabinet.

The strategic framework delineates a trajectory for the holistic enhancement of Turkmenistan's fiscal ecosystem, emphasizing the synchronization of institutional and regulatory paradigms with global benchmarks, optimizing financial resource allocation, and amplifying capital infusion initiatives.

It additionally conceptualizes the evolution of the national insurance sector and the amplification of economic interactions grounded in market-driven paradigms.

Subsequent to the presentation, President Berdimuhamedov executed a pertinent resolution and directed the deputy prime minister to facilitate the optimal flow of financial resources within the national framework.

To note, at present the insurance domain encompasses a quartet of insurance entities that operate under the auspices of the state insurance oversight authority, as delineated by the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, where the operational landscape comprises a singular state-run insurance entity, "Turkmengosstrakh," alongside three private sector firms engaged in the insurance domain.

MENAFN09102025000187011040ID1110171292

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search