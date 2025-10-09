Turkmenistan Approves Financial Market Development Strategy Through 2030

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov gave the green light to the Strategy for the Development of the Financial Market through 2030, as laid out by Deputy Prime Minister Hojamyrat Geldimyradov during the Cabinet of Ministers meeting, Trend reports via the cabinet.

The strategic framework delineates a trajectory for the holistic enhancement of Turkmenistan's fiscal ecosystem, emphasizing the synchronization of institutional and regulatory paradigms with global benchmarks, optimizing financial resource allocation, and amplifying capital infusion initiatives.



It additionally conceptualizes the evolution of the national insurance sector and the amplification of economic interactions grounded in market-driven paradigms.



Subsequent to the presentation, President Berdimuhamedov executed a pertinent resolution and directed the deputy prime minister to facilitate the optimal flow of financial resources within the national framework.

To note, at present the insurance domain encompasses a quartet of insurance entities that operate under the auspices of the state insurance oversight authority, as delineated by the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, where the operational landscape comprises a singular state-run insurance entity, "Turkmengosstrakh," alongside three private sector firms engaged in the insurance domain.