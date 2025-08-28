Trouble For Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone! Actors Face FIR For 'Promoting Faulty' Car

MENAFN - Live Mint) An FIR has been registered against Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, along with six officials of an automobile manufacturer, in a fraud case involving alleged manufacturing defects in a vehicle, according to media reports. It is to be noted that both actors serve as brand ambassadors for the automobile company.

According to a report by the Times of India, a lawyer from Rajasthan's Bharatpur district has filed an FIR against the company officials and brand ambassadors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone over unresolved issues with his vehicle. The FIR, registered following a court directive, stems from technical faults in the lawyer's Hyundai Alcazar, which the company allegedly failed to fix.

'Bollywood stars are equally accused': Here's what FIR said

According to Bhaskar English, Kirti Singh, the complainant, purchased the SUV in 2022 from Malwa Auto Sales Pvt Ltd in Sonipat, Haryana, after paying an advance of ₹51,000 and financing the rest through a loan.

Within a few months, he started experiencing serious technical problems. Despite repeated attempts to get the issues resolved, he alleges the company failed to take action, according to the report, which quoted the FIR.

Kirti Singh further alleged that his Alcazar suffers from serious performance issues, particularly when overtaking on highways. According to him, the car fails to gain speed despite increased RPM, and a malfunction warning appears on the odometer, Bhaskar English reported.

While filing the FIR, Kirti Singh stated,“I purchased Hyundai company's Alcazar car in June 2022 for ₹23 lakh 97 thousand 353. I bought this car from Malwa Auto Sales Private Limited Kundli, Sonipat (Haryana). A loan of ₹10,03,699 was taken from HDB Financial Services Limited, Kumher Gate Bharatpur, for the car. The remaining amount was paid in cash. On June 14, 2022, the company delivered the car and finalised its billing.”

He further claimed that these issues nearly caused multiple accidents involving him and his family. When the matter was reported to the dealership, Singh was allegedly told that the problem was a known manufacturing defect in the model and could not be repaired, according to the Bhaskar English report.

“Bollywood stars are equally accused Kirti Singh said that Hyundai's brand ambassadors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are also named in this FIR. Kirti Singh stated in the FIR that both actors are equally accused, like the company representatives,” reads the FIR.

ASI Radha Kishan of Mathura Gate police station said that a case has been registered regarding the vehicle malfunction.

Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from Times of India, Bhaskar English.)