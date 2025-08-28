Japan Will Be Key Economic Partner For India Amid US Tariff Pressures: Indian Ambassador To Japan

MENAFN - IANS) Tokyo, Aug 28 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi readies for first visit to Japan, after the imposition of steep 50 per cent tariff by United States, India's Ambassador to Japan Sibi George on Thursday said that the two nations will be discussing a broad range of geopolitical and geo-economic issues, adding that Japan remains a vital and reliable economic partner for India.

Indian Ambassador to Japan Sibi George emphasised the strategic importance of India-Japan relations in the current global context.

Speaking to IANS, Sibi George said,“We are in a world today facing multiple geopolitical and geo-economic challenges. India and Japan are two significant players in the Indo-Pacific and global arena. When the fourth and fifth-largest economies of the world come together, the discussions will naturally cover a wide spectrum of issues."

Asked whether India and Japan could jointly counterbalance the economic pressure created by the US tariffs, George elicited optimistic views and prospects on what the strong collaboration could yield for the two Asian nations.

“I don't want to get into the specifics of what will be discussed. However, as leaders of two major economies, both Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will certainly discuss key global and regional issues, including those of economic significance,” he stated.

Responding to a question about Japan's potential role in supporting Indian exports if they are diverted from the US market, George highlighted the strong and historic economic relationship between the two nations.

“Japan has always been an important partner in our economic journey. As we march toward becoming a developed nation by 2047-our Amrit Kaal-Japan is walking this path with us. They've been a consistent and trusted economically. Just recently, our Prime Minister inaugurated an electric vehicle factory by Suzuki Motors, a company that came to India 40 years ago and helped transform our automobile sector,” he told IANS.

“Japanese companies continue to play a pivotal role in India's economic growth story. In this partnership, Japan will remain a very important player. We will keep working together to deepen and strengthen this engagement,” he added.

It was on August 27 that the additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports came into effect, taking the total US tariff to 50 per cent, imperiling $45 billion worth of Indian exports, across key sectors like textiles, gems, and jewellery-industries that are crucial to India's labour force.

The Unites States' decision to impose 50 per cent tariffs on India is going to have an effect on America as well, State Bank of India said in a recent report.