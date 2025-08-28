President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates FC Qarabag On Qualifying For League Phase Of UEFA Champions League

According to Azernews, the post reads:“Azerbaijan's FC Qarabag has written a new page in our football history by qualifying for the league phase of the UEFA Champions League! I congratulate the entire team and the fans of Qarabag!”

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.