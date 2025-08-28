Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates FC Qarabag On Qualifying For League Phase Of UEFA Champions League

President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates FC Qarabag On Qualifying For League Phase Of UEFA Champions League


2025-08-28 03:07:38
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his social media accounts on the occasion of FC Qarabag's advancing to the league phase of the UEFA Champions League.

According to Azernews, the post reads:“Azerbaijan's FC Qarabag has written a new page in our football history by qualifying for the league phase of the UEFA Champions League! I congratulate the entire team and the fans of Qarabag!”

MENAFN28082025000195011045ID1109986195

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search